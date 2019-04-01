RBI Alters Rule On Disclosure Of Bad Loan Divergence, Provisioning Requirement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday banks should disclose bad loan divergences if the additional provisioning has exceeded 10 per cent of the company's profit before provision and contingencies.

The central bank altered the additional provisioning requirements, which previously stated that banks should disclose divergences if the provisioning has exceeded 15 per cent of net profit after tax.

However, the RBI did not change any rules that permit lenders to reveal divergences if the additional gross non-performing asset (NPA) exceeded 15 per cent of the reported incremental gross NPAs.

