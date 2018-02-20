Fitch Puts Punjab National Banks Viability Rating On Negative Watch

Fitch also said that it does not view fraud to have an impact on PNB's support rating floor (BBB-) due to the bank's high systemic importance as the second-largest state-owned bank. "We believe that the state's propensity to provide extraordinary support to PNB remains high, subject to the sovereign's ability, which is captured in India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-,'" the rating agency said.
"While the exact financial impact from this event is still being ascertained, it has raised questions on both internal and external risk controls as well as the quality of management supervision considering that the fraud went undetected for several years," the rating agency added.
PNB's asset quality and capital parameters continue to be weak but have shown some stability June 2017, Fitch said. For the nine months of financial year to December 2018 PNB's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio eased to 12.1 per cent while profitability continued to be weak but the bank raised Rs 5,000 crore in fresh equity from the capital markets in the third quarter of FY18, Fitch said.
PNB is also likely to get an additional Rs 5,400 crore from the government by end-March 2018 under the government's recapitalisation agenda.
Comments
PNB shares have taken a beating since it reported the fraud. The bank's shares fell for fifth straight day today. The stock, which has shed more than a quarter of its market capitalization since disclosing the fraud, was down 3.5 percent in early trading today.