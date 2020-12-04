Rate-sensitive Stocks Trade Higher Ahead Of RBI Policy

The NSE banking, auto and realty indices gained up to a per cent each ahead of the announcement

The rate-sensitive stocks such as financials, auto and realty are trading in the green ahead of the RBI Monetary policy announcement.The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at 10:00 am. The MPC is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged despite the persistent rise in inflation and economic bounce-back.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis abank gained between 0.7 per cent and 2 per cent each. In the auto space, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp and M&M gained upto 2 per cent each. And in the realty space, Sobha Developers and DLF gained 2-4 per cent each.

The domestic stock markets started the session mildly higher ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due today. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 33.26 points - or 0.07 per cent - higher at 44,665.91, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark began the day at 13,177.40, up 43.50 points - or 0.33 per cent.