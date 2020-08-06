Rate-Sensitive Banking, Auto Stocks Slip Marginally Post RBI Policy

The Nifty Bank index shed 0.2 per cent and NSE Auto indexweakened 0.4 per cent.

Rate-sensitive stocks slipped marginally after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at the existing 4 per cent on Thursday, following a three-day meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to leave the repo rate at the existing level, and maintain its "accommodative" stance on policy, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual address to media. At 12:20 pm, the Nifty Bank index - comprising stocks of the country's 12 major lenders - shed 0.2 per cent to 21,438.15 and the NSE Auto index weakened 0.4 per cent to 7,456.50

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, had its 24th meeting and its last before the expiry of its ongoing four-year term.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank had shed 0.5 per cent to 1.2 per cent each on the NSE. SBI was absolutely unchanged at Rs 191.45. In the auto space, Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Bajaj Auto had accumulated losses of 0.5 per cent to 1.2 per cent each, on the NSE.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 37925.75, higher by 261.69 points or 0.6 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 11,181.20, up 79.75 points or 0.7 per cent at the time.