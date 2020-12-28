Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus Of Tata Sons, Turns 83

Mr Tata is one of the most beloved and respected industrialists in India.

Ratan N. Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement on December 28, 2012, turned 83 on Monday. Mr Tata was born in 1937 in Bombay, Mumbai.

From December 29, 2012, Mr Tata has made the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and Tata Steel.

Mr Tata was the chairman of the major Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Teleservices and during his tenure, the group's revenues grew by leaps and bounds, totalling over $ 100 billion in 2011-12.

He is the chairman of the Tata Trusts that are among India's oldest, non-sectarian philanthropic organisations that work in several areas of community development. He is the Chairman of the Council of Management of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and also serves on the board of trustees of Cornell University and the University of Southern California.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka in a tweet underscored why Ratan Tata is the most loved and admired industrialist. According to him, Ratan Tata embodies humility, a golden heart, is known for doing social good, has corporate ethics, impeccable manners and is a good human being.