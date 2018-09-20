Ranveer Singh To Endorse Siyaram's

"I'm really excited that I am a part of the Siyaram family," said Ranveer Singh.

Siyaram, the 30-year old menswear fashion brand, has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Siyaram Silk Mills Limited, which owns the brand, is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Siyaram's said that Ranveer Singh is popular across demographic and has a youth appeal. Ranveer Singh said that he was happy to be a part of the Siyaram family.

According to Ramesh Poddar, Chief Managing Director, Siyaram's, Ranveer has been roped in "given his sheer popularity across demographics" and because "he is a style and youth icon".

"I've grown up watching the Siyaram's ads so to have been chosen as the ambassador of the brand is quite nostalgic moment for me... I'm really excited that I am a part of the Siyaram family. I have always envisioned it as a brand that inspires people," said Ranveer said, in a statement. The brand's fabrics are "innovative, have unique designs and high quality which enable an exceptional fit," he added.

The association of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited and Ranveer Singh, known for his edgy sense of style, comes at a time when the brand is growing rapidly and evolving to make its presence felt in the textile industry, stated the IANS report.

On Wednesday, shares of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited closed at Rs 530.70, up Rs 3.60 or 0.68 per cent on the BSE, and at Rs 536.00, with a gain of Rs 8.70 or 1.65 per cent on the NSE. Siyaram's tagline is Come home to Siyaram's.

Ranveer Singh also endorses Rupa Frontline brand of inner-wear, owned by Rupa & Company, which on Thursday announced actress Anushka Sharma as a brand ambassador for its leggings brand Softline.