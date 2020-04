Ram Navami Market Holiday 2020: Domestic financial markets will remain shut shut on Thursday, April 2, for Ram Navami. Stock, forex exchange as well as commodity markets will resume trading next on Friday, April 3.

Market Holidays Ahead

The country's equity, currency as well as commodity markets will also remain shut on three more days this month, on account of Mahavir Jayanti on April 6, Good Friday on April 10 and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.