Here Are 5 Financial Gifts For Your Sister This Raksha Bandhan

Wondering what to gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan? Well, instead of gifting a chocolate box or an expensive gift, why don't you go for a financial gift? You can secure the future of your sister in the best probable way by choosing from a host of financial offerings such as an insurance cover, savings plan, gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Fund) or an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). These smart financial gifts will not only shield your sister's financial future but also help you both relish the true essence of the festival.

Here are 5 financial gifts to give your sister this Raksha Bandhan:

Opening a 'Women's savings account'

If your sister doesn't have a savings bank account, open it for her and pay the minimum amount required to start the account. Many banks also offer 'Women's Savings Account' which is aimed specifically at women's financial safety. Such accounts come with benefits like cash back offers, lower processing fees on loans and other charges that regular accounts do not have. Most banks such as ICICI bank, Axis bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, among others offer bank accounts for women. If she already has a savings account, then you can help her invest in a fixed deposit (FD).

Buying an insurance

Insurance can be one of the best gifts to give your sister this Raksha Bandhan. There are several insurance providers making insurance buying experience smart and viable for the customers. From life insurance policy to health insurance policy, there are many policies which can act as a cushion during adverse financial situations. Life insurance plans offer guaranteed returns to accumulate wealth for future requirement. This Raksha Bandhan, you can buy a policy and pay for policy premium on your sister's behalf.

Gifting an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan)

You can help your sister in investing for a planned financial life by reviewing an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and making monthly contributions. SIP is a method of investing a fixed sum, regularly, in a mutual fund scheme. Investing systematically creates a financial discipline which has the potential to create wealth and help in accomplishing financial goals of life. SIP involves fewer amounts of risks as the investment is done at regular intervals.

Transferring shares/stock

Since shares are movable property, one can also gift shares by transferring them to the recipient's demat account. The shares received from the depository can be credited to recipient's account once the receipt instruction is received. You can also transfer shares to your sister's demat account this Raksha Bandhan.

Investing in gold ETFs



You can also assist your sister by helping her invest in gold ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) this Raksha Bandhan. Gold ETFs are units representing physical gold which are traded on the national stock exchange just like a single stock of any company. The unit price closely resembles the price of gold in the market. Investors can easily encash the holding by selling units on the stock exchange. You can also invest in your demat account, and gift your sister an investment instrument.