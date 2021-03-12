Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Nazara Technologies IPO To Open On March 17

Nazara Technologies IPO: The public offer will be open for subscription between March 17-19

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO will open its public offer for subscription on March 17, in the price band of Rs 1,100- Rs 1,101 per share. The initial public offer of the Mumbai-based sports and gaming technology firm will close on March 19, remaining open for a period of three days. Nazara Technologies IPO offers up to 49.6 lakh equity shares for sale, at a face value of ₹ 4 each. The bids can be placed for a minimum of 13 equity shares and multiples thereafter, which translates to a minimum investment of Rs 14,313 per investor. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots, specifically 169 shares for a total consideration of ₹186,069. (Also Read: Billionaire-Backed Cricket Game Startup Kicks off India's Tech IPO Rush )

Nazara Technologies is one of the leading eSports companies in the country. It was founded in 2000 by gamer Nitish Mittersain. The company provides a range of diversified gaming products across the eSports, interactive gaming, and gamified learning ecosystems in the country. It comprises live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content.