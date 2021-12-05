Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Metro Brands And 3 More IPOs To Unveil This Week

Four companies will come up with their public offers this week

In the next one week, i.e. between December 6 and December 14, four companies, namely Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties and CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) will come out with their public offers.

December 6 will also see the closing of Anand Rathi Wealth's IPO. In the first two days of its subscription between December 2 and 3, the IPO had been subscribed 3.02 times.

Here's a look at the four IPOs which will open this week:

Metro Brands IPO

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands will come up with its IPO on December 10. It will close on December 14.

The price band and lot size will be announced later this week by the company.

Metro Brands' initial public offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 295 crore, and an offer for sale of 2,14,50,100 equity shares by promoters.

It is among the largest footwear speciality retailers and will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to open new stores under brands such as Metro, Mochi, Walkway and Crocs. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the third largest shareholder in the company, with 14.73 per cent stake, while the promoter and promoter group own 83.99 per cent stake in it.

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO

RateGain Travel Technologies will bring its public issue between December 7 and 9, 2021.

The price band is Rs 405-425 per share. Fresh issue is Rs 375 crore while the offer for sale is 2.26 crore equity shares and the IPO size is Rs 1,336 crore.

Lot size for retail investors is Rs 14,875 for 35 shares in 1 lot and Rs 1,93,375 for 13 lots.

RateGain is the largest “software as a service” company in the hospitality and travel industry.

The anchor book of the company is expected to open for a day on December 6.

The offer includes shares worth Rs 5 crore for the company's employees, who can subscribe at a discount of Rs 40 per share.

The public issue will fetch the company Rs 1,335.73 crore at the upper price band.

Proceeds from it will be used for repaying debts availed by its subsidiary RateGain UK, payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of DHISCO and strategic investments, acquisitions as well as inorganic growth.

Shriram Properties IPO

Real estate company Shriram Properties will come out with its IPO between December 8 and 10, 2021.

The price band is Rs 113-118 per share while the fresh issue is Rs 250 crore. The offer for sale is of Rs 350 crore and the IPO size is Rs 600 crore.

The lot size for retail investors is Rs 14,750 for 1 lot of 125 shares.

The south India-based residential real estate development company will use the funds from the fresh issue to repay debt and general corporate purposes.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) IPO

MapmyIndia will unveil its IPO between December 9 and 13, 2021. It has not announced its price band and the fresh issue details are also not available as of now. The offer for sale though is 1.006 crore shares.

The IPO size is Rs 1,200 crore.

CE Info Systems public offer is completely an offer for sale by shareholders which include Qualcomm Asia Pacific Private Limited.

MapmyIndia is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service, software as a service and platform as a service.