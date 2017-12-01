Rajdhani, Shatabdi Trains Getting Upgraded Coaches With New Facilities. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the new, upgraded Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains:
1. Under Project Swarna, improved passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains has been planned in 10 dimensions, according to the railways ministry. These are coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback.
2. 14 Rajdhani trains and 15 Shatabdi trains have been selected for the first phase of this Project, the ministry said.
3. For Project Swarna, the railways ministry has formed nine teams, each comprising two Railway Board officers, to monitor the progress of work.
4. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under Project Swarna launched on the New Delhi-Sealdah route included LED lighting, night signage for easy identifications of berth numbers, CCTV cameras in doorway area and aisles, auto janitor systems in toilets and stainless steel wash basins with improved soap dispensers.
5. For First AC passengers, the upgraded Rajdhani train included blanket covers of two different colours and built in ladders for easy access to upper berth, according to the press release.
Here's the list of 29 Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to be upgraded under Project Swarna:
Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna:
|Train No.
|From
|To
|22811/12
|Bhubaneshwar
|New Delhi
|22823/24
|Bhubaneshwar
|New Delhi
|12309/10
|Rajendra Nagar
|New Delhi
|12301/02
|Howrah
|New Delhi
|12305/06
|Howrah
|New Delhi
|12313/14
|Sealdah
|New Delhi
|12439/40
|Ranchi
|New Delhi
|12441/42
|New Delhi
|Bilaspur
|12453/54
|New Delhi
|Ranchi
|22691/92
|Bangalore
|H.Nizamuddin
|22693/94
|Nizamuddin
|Bangalore
|12951/52
|Mumbai (BCT)
|New Delhi
|12953/54
|Mumbai (BCT)
|H.Nizamuddin
|12957/58
|Ahmedabad
|New Delhi
Shatabdi Trains covered under Project Swarna:
|Train No.
|From
|To
|12025/26
|Pune
|Secundrabad
|12277/78
|Howrah
|Puri
|12019/20
|Howrah
|Ranchi
|12033/34
|Kanpur
|New Delhi
|12041/42
|Howrah
|New Jalpaiguri
|12085/86
|Guwahati
|Dibrugarh/
|12087/88
|Naharlagun
|12039/40
|New Delhi
|Kathgodam
|12045/46
|New Delhi
|Chandigarh
|12047/48
|New Delhi
|Firozpur
|12049/50
|New Delhi
|Agra
|12035/36
|Jaipur
|Agra
|12007/08
|Chennai
|Mysore
|12243/44
|Chennai
|Coimbatore
|12027/28
|Bangalore
|Chennai
|12009/10
|Mumbai(BCT)
|Ahmedabad
