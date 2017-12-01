Rajdhani, Shatabdi Trains Getting Swarna Coaches With New Facilities. Details Here Indian Railways had previously launched an upgraded Shatabdi Express between New Delhi and Kathgodam under Project Swarna.

Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna: Train No. From To 22811/12 Bhubaneshwar New Delhi 22823/24 Bhubaneshwar New Delhi 12309/10 Rajendra Nagar New Delhi 12301/02 Howrah New Delhi 12305/06 Howrah New Delhi 12313/14 Sealdah New Delhi 12439/40 Ranchi New Delhi 12441/42 New Delhi Bilaspur 12453/54 New Delhi Ranchi 22691/92 Bangalore H.Nizamuddin 22693/94 Nizamuddin Bangalore 12951/52 Mumbai (BCT) New Delhi 12953/54 Mumbai (BCT) H.Nizamuddin 12957/58 Ahmedabad New Delhi Shatabdi Trains covered under Project Swarna: Train No. From To 12025/26 Pune Secundrabad 12277/78 Howrah Puri 12019/20 Howrah Ranchi 12033/34 Kanpur New Delhi 12041/42 Howrah New Jalpaiguri 12085/86 Guwahati Dibrugarh/ 12087/88 Naharlagun 12039/40 New Delhi Kathgodam 12045/46 New Delhi Chandigarh 12047/48 New Delhi Firozpur 12049/50 New Delhi Agra 12035/36 Jaipur Agra 12007/08 Chennai Mysore 12243/44 Chennai Coimbatore 12027/28 Bangalore Chennai 12009/10 Mumbai(BCT) Ahmedabad With an aim to improve train passenger experience on its premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains , Indian Railways has decided to upgrade its trains. Under 'Project Swarna', 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be upgraded with "improved passenger amenities, aesthetics and hygiene standards", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release dated November 29, 2017. On that day, the Railways launched its first upgraded Rajdhani train with 'Swarna' coaches, termed Swarna Rajdhani, from New Delhi to Sealdah. An expenditure of about Rs 35 lakh has gone into this rake which translates into less than Rs 2 lakh per coach, it added. Indian Railways, the provider of rail transport across the country, had previously launched an upgraded Shatabdi Express between New Delhi and Kathgodam under Project Swarna, it noted.1. Under Project Swarna, improved passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains has been planned in 10 dimensions, according to the railways ministry. These are coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback.2. 14 Rajdhani trains and 15 Shatabdi trains have been selected for the first phase of this Project, the ministry said.3. For Project Swarna, the railways ministry has formed nine teams, each comprising two Railway Board officers, to monitor the progress of work.4. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under Project Swarna launched on the New Delhi-Sealdah route included LED lighting, night signage for easy identifications of berth numbers, CCTV cameras in doorway area and aisles, auto janitor systems in toilets and stainless steel wash basins with improved soap dispensers.5. For First AC passengers, the upgraded Rajdhani train included blanket covers of two different colours and built in ladders for easy access to upper berth, according to the press release. (For PNR status, train running status/enquiry, check out railbeeps.com, NDTV's brand-new train travel site)



