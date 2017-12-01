Rajdhani, Shatabdi Trains Getting Swarna Coaches With New Facilities. Details Here

Indian Railways had previously launched an upgraded Shatabdi Express between New Delhi and Kathgodam under Project Swarna.

Under 'Project Swarna', 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be upgraded

With an aim to improve train passenger experience on its premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, Indian Railways has decided to upgrade its trains. Under 'Project Swarna', 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be upgraded with "improved passenger amenities, aesthetics and hygiene standards", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release dated November 29, 2017. On that day, the Railways launched its first upgraded Rajdhani train with 'Swarna' coaches, termed Swarna Rajdhani, from New Delhi to Sealdah. An expenditure of about Rs 35 lakh has gone into this rake which translates into less than Rs 2 lakh per coach, it added. Indian Railways, the provider of rail transport across the country, had previously launched an upgraded Shatabdi Express between New Delhi and Kathgodam under Project Swarna, it noted.

Here are five things to know about the new, upgraded Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains:


1. Under Project Swarna, improved passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains has been planned in 10 dimensions, according to the railways ministry. These are coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback.

2. 14 Rajdhani trains and 15 Shatabdi trains have been selected for the first phase of this Project, the ministry said.

3. For Project Swarna, the railways ministry has formed nine teams, each comprising two Railway Board officers, to monitor the progress of work.
4. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under Project Swarna launched on the New Delhi-Sealdah route included LED lighting, night signage for easy identifications of berth numbers, CCTV cameras in doorway area and aisles, auto janitor systems in toilets and stainless steel wash basins with improved soap dispensers.

5. For First AC passengers, the upgraded Rajdhani train included blanket covers of two different colours and built in ladders for easy access to upper berth, according to the press release.

Here's the list of 29 Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to be upgraded under Project Swarna:

Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna:

Train No.FromTo
22811/12BhubaneshwarNew Delhi
22823/24BhubaneshwarNew Delhi
12309/10Rajendra NagarNew Delhi
12301/02HowrahNew Delhi
12305/06HowrahNew Delhi
12313/14SealdahNew Delhi
12439/40RanchiNew Delhi
12441/42New DelhiBilaspur
12453/54New DelhiRanchi
22691/92BangaloreH.Nizamuddin
22693/94NizamuddinBangalore
12951/52Mumbai (BCT)New Delhi
12953/54Mumbai (BCT)H.Nizamuddin
12957/58AhmedabadNew Delhi

Shatabdi Trains covered under Project Swarna:

Train No.FromTo
12025/26PuneSecundrabad
12277/78HowrahPuri
12019/20HowrahRanchi
12033/34KanpurNew Delhi
12041/42HowrahNew Jalpaiguri
12085/86GuwahatiDibrugarh/
12087/88Naharlagun
12039/40New DelhiKathgodam
12045/46New DelhiChandigarh
12047/48New DelhiFirozpur
12049/50New DelhiAgra
12035/36JaipurAgra
12007/08ChennaiMysore
12243/44ChennaiCoimbatore
12027/28BangaloreChennai
12009/10Mumbai(BCT)Ahmedabad

