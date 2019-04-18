Rajdhani Express Train Timings, Schedule, Fares And Other Details Here

Rajdhani Express trains connect Delhi with far off cities of India.

Indian Railways operates a host of trains across the county and offer connectivity to major Indian cities, towns and villages. The Railways, which has a total network of 1,08,706 kilometres across broad gauge, meter gauge and narrow gauge, operates 11,000 trains on a daily basis, of which 7,000 are passenger trains, according to the carrier's website, www.indianrailways.gov.in. Under its Rajdhani Express series of premium trains, the Railways connects the national capital with a number of major cities across the country.

Rajdhani Express trains are fully air conditioned trains, in which the carrier offers meals on board and fast travel between cities. Rajdhani Express train tickets can be purchased in three booking classes: AC tier 1, AC tier 2 and AC tier 3.

Here are details, of fares, schedule, timing and cities covered by Rajdhani Express trains:

New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani express Train

The New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train departs from New Delhi railway station at 4:10 pm on all days of the week and reaches Dibrugarh at 7:00 am on the third day of travel. Fare for travel in this train in AC 3 tier is Rs 3,900, Rs 5,510 in AC 2 tier and Rs 6,800 for Ac tier 1, according to the website of IRCTC, the Indian Railways' online ticketing arm.

New Delhi-Howrah (via Gaya) Kolkata Rajdhani

The New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express train departs from New Delhi railway station at 4:55 pm on all days except Friday and reaches at Howrah station at 9:55 am the next day. Fare for travel in AC tier 3 is Rs 2,780, Rs 3,895 in AC tier 2 and Rs 4,825 in AC tier 1, according to IRCTC.

New Delhi-Rajendranagar Rajdhani (Patna Rajdhani)

The New Delhi-Rajendranagar Rajdhani express train departs from New Delhi at 5:15 pm on all days and reaches Rajendranagar at 5:30 am on the next day. Fare for AC Tier 3 is Rs 2,245, for AC tier 2 is Rs 3,135 and Rs 3,860 for AC tier 1.

New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani

The New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani departs from New Delhi at 4:25 pm on all days and reaches Sealdah station in Kolkata at 10:10 am on the next day. Fare for AC Tier 3 is Rs 2,795, for AC tier 2 is Rs 3,930 and Rs 4,880 for AC tier 1.

Nizamuddin-Bangaluru Rajdhani (Bangalore Rajdhani)

The Nizamuddin-Bangaluru Rajdhani express departs from New Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway station at 8:45 pm on all days and reaches Bengaluru at 6:40 am on the third day covering total distance of 2,365 kilometres. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 3,830, Rs 5,425 for AC tier 2 and Rs 6,735 for AC tier 1.

Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani (Trivandrum Rajdhani)

The Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani express departs from New Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway station at 10:55 am on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 5:25 am on the third day covering a total distance of 3,149 kilometres. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 4,380, Rs 6,265 for AC tier 2 and Rs 7,770 for AC tier 1.

Nizamuddin-Chennai Central (Chennai Rajdhani)

The Nizamuddin-Chennai Central Rajdhani express departs from New Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station at 3:55 pm on every Wednesday and Friday and reaches Chennai Central at 8:45 pm on the second day covering a total distance of 2,175 kilometres. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 3,700, Rs 4,540 for AC tier 2 and Rs 6,415 for AC tier 1.

New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani (Mumbai Rajdhani)

The New Delhi-Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express departs from New Delhi railway station at 4:25 pm on all days and reaches Mumbai Central at 8:15 am on the next day covering total distance of 1,384 kilometres. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 2,725, Rs 3,825 for AC tier 2 and Rs 4,730 for AC tier 1.

Nizamuddin-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani

The Nizamuddin-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani Express departs from Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station at 4:50 pm on all days and reaches Mumbai Central at 9:45 am on the next day. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 2,725, Rs 3,825 for AC tier 2 and Rs 4,730 for AC tier 1.

New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani

The New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani Express departs from New Delhi railway station at 7:55 pm on all days and reaches Ahmedabad at 9:40 am on the next day. Fare for AC 3 tier is Rs 2,170, Rs 3,010 for AC tier 2 and Rs 3,720 for AC tier 1.

