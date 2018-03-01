Railways To Waive Off Merchant Discount Rate For Booking Tickets Online

Ministry of Railways had informed Department of Expenditure that all proceeds from sale of tickets through IRCTC website/counters go to Consolidated Fund of India through Ministry of Railways and such transactions should be considered as Government receipts. The benefits on Government transactions must be passed on to the public, and they should not face MDR charges while making payments to Government.
Also, Indian Railways has initiated the facility of printing ticket details in local language on unreserved tickets issued through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) with first such language being Kannada. The facility was under testing at Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hubballi stations of South Western Railway with tickets being issued at these stations form one counter as trial since March 1, 2018. It will be extended to all other stations of Karnataka from March 2, 2018. these are some of the customer-friendly initiatives launched by Indian Railways on Thursday. The announcements were made via a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on March 1, 2018.