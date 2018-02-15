Railways To Run Holi Special Ramnagar-Howrah Trains. Details Here The Holi special trains are aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival", the Northern Railway said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Northern Railway caters to one of the zones served by the Railways



Here are five things to know about the Holi 2018 special Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar train announced by the Railways:



1. The Northern Railway said a weekly Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar service will be operated with train No. 05007/05008.



Ramnagar to Howrah Holi special train schedule



2. The Holi Special Train will depart from Ramnagar on all Fridays from February 16 to March 9 at 6:15 pm and arrive in Howrah at 07:10 am the third day, according to the Northern Railway.



3. Howrah to Ramnagar schedule: The train (Holi Special train No. 05008) will depart from Howrah every Sunday including February 18 to March 11 at 8:35 am to arrive in Ramnagar at 4:45 p.m. the next day.



4. The train will comprise of one AC 2 Tier, one AC 3 Tier, six sleeper class, six general class and "two disabled friendly cum luggage van coaches", according to the Northern Railway.



5. This Holi Special train will stop at stations including Kashipur, Baheri, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly, Sitapur Cantt., Gorakhpur, Potoree, Barauni, Jasidih, Madhupr, Asansol, Durgapur and Bardhman in both directions. Some other halts include Bhojipura, Bazpur, Pantnagar, Kiccha, Gonda, Khalilabad, Kaptanganj, Chhapra, Tamkuhi Road and Jhajha.



Indian Railways has announced special trains between Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) and Howrah (West Bengal) to cater to additional demand due to the Holi 2018. The Railways will be operating "Holi special trains" with on four routes, including Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar, according to a press release dated February 13 by the Northern Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by the Railways. The Holi special trains are aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival". The Holi festival falls on March 2 this year.1. The Northern Railway said a weekly Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar service will be operated with train No. 05007/05008.2. The Holi Special Train will depart from Ramnagar on all Fridays from February 16 to March 9 at 6:15 pm and arrive in Howrah at 07:10 am the third day, according to the Northern Railway.3. Howrah to Ramnagar schedule: The train (Holi Special train No. 05008) will depart from Howrah every Sunday including February 18 to March 11 at 8:35 am to arrive in Ramnagar at 4:45 p.m. the next day. 4. The train will comprise of one AC 2 Tier, one AC 3 Tier, six sleeper class, six general class and "two disabled friendly cum luggage van coaches", according to the Northern Railway.5. This Holi Special train will stop at stations including Kashipur, Baheri, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly, Sitapur Cantt., Gorakhpur, Potoree, Barauni, Jasidih, Madhupr, Asansol, Durgapur and Bardhman in both directions. Some other halts include Bhojipura, Bazpur, Pantnagar, Kiccha, Gonda, Khalilabad, Kaptanganj, Chhapra, Tamkuhi Road and Jhajha.