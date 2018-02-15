Railways To Run Holi Special Ramnagar-Howrah Trains. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the Holi 2018 special Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar train announced by the Railways:
1. The Northern Railway said a weekly Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar service will be operated with train No. 05007/05008.
Ramnagar to Howrah Holi special train schedule
2. The Holi Special Train will depart from Ramnagar on all Fridays from February 16 to March 9 at 6:15 pm and arrive in Howrah at 07:10 am the third day, according to the Northern Railway.
3. Howrah to Ramnagar schedule: The train (Holi Special train No. 05008) will depart from Howrah every Sunday including February 18 to March 11 at 8:35 am to arrive in Ramnagar at 4:45 p.m. the next day.
5. This Holi Special train will stop at stations including Kashipur, Baheri, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly, Sitapur Cantt., Gorakhpur, Potoree, Barauni, Jasidih, Madhupr, Asansol, Durgapur and Bardhman in both directions. Some other halts include Bhojipura, Bazpur, Pantnagar, Kiccha, Gonda, Khalilabad, Kaptanganj, Chhapra, Tamkuhi Road and Jhajha.