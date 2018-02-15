Railways To Operate Holi Special Gorakhpur-Mumbai Trains. Details Here The Holi special train service will comprise of sixteen general class coaches, among others, according to the Northern Railway.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Northern Railway caters to one of the zones served by the Railways



Here are five things to know about the Holi 2018 special Gorakhpur-Mumbai train announced by the Railways:



1. The Northern Railway said the weekly Holi special Jan Sadharan service will be operated with train No. 02597/02598.



Gorakhpur to Mumbai Holi special train schedule



2. The train No. 02597 will depart from Gorakhpur every Saturday including February 17 till March 10 at 8:25 am and arrive in Mumbai at 12:15 pm the next day.



3. In the opposite direction, the Holi special train No. 02598 will depart from Mumbai every Sunday from February 18 to March 11 at 2:20 pm to arrive in Gorakhpur at 6:45 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway.



4. The Holi special train service will comprise of sixteen general class and "two disabled friendly cum luggage van coaches", according to the Northern Railway.



5. Aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers" during the Holi festival, the weekly service between Gorakhpur and Mumbai will stop at stations including Basti, Kanpur Central, Jhansi, Habibganj and Kalyan in both directions. Other halts will include Khalilabad, Lucknow, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Gonda, according to the Northern Railway.



Indian Railways has announced special trains to cater to additional demand expected due to the Holi festival. The Railways will be operating "Holi special trains" on four routes. These include a weekly Jan Sadharan special train service between Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Mumbai, according to a press release dated February 13 by the Northern Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by the Railways. The carrier said the Holi special trains are aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival". The Holi festival falls on Thursday, March 2 this year.1. The Northern Railway said the weekly Holi special Jan Sadharan service will be operated with train No. 02597/02598.2. The train No. 02597 will depart from Gorakhpur every Saturday including February 17 till March 10 at 8:25 am and arrive in Mumbai at 12:15 pm the next day.3. In the opposite direction, the Holi special train No. 02598 will depart from Mumbai every Sunday from February 18 to March 11 at 2:20 pm to arrive in Gorakhpur at 6:45 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway. 4. The Holi special train service will comprise of sixteen general class and "two disabled friendly cum luggage van coaches", according to the Northern Railway.5. Aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers" during the Holi festival, the weekly service between Gorakhpur and Mumbai will stop at stations including Basti, Kanpur Central, Jhansi, Habibganj and Kalyan in both directions. Other halts will include Khalilabad, Lucknow, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Gonda, according to the Northern Railway.