Railways To Operate Holi Special Gorakhpur-Mumbai Trains. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the Holi 2018 special Gorakhpur-Mumbai train announced by the Railways:
1. The Northern Railway said the weekly Holi special Jan Sadharan service will be operated with train No. 02597/02598.
Gorakhpur to Mumbai Holi special train schedule
2. The train No. 02597 will depart from Gorakhpur every Saturday including February 17 till March 10 at 8:25 am and arrive in Mumbai at 12:15 pm the next day.
3. In the opposite direction, the Holi special train No. 02598 will depart from Mumbai every Sunday from February 18 to March 11 at 2:20 pm to arrive in Gorakhpur at 6:45 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway.
5. Aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers" during the Holi festival, the weekly service between Gorakhpur and Mumbai will stop at stations including Basti, Kanpur Central, Jhansi, Habibganj and Kalyan in both directions. Other halts will include Khalilabad, Lucknow, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Gonda, according to the Northern Railway.