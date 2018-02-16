Railways To Operate Holi Special Train Between Mumbai, Jammu Tawi. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the Holi special train between Mumbai and Jammu Tawi:
The Northern Railway said the Mumbai-Jammu Tawi AC superfast special service will be operated with train No. 02071/02072.
Mumbai-Jammu Tawi Holi special train schedule
Train No. 02071 will depart from Mumbai on March 2 at 6.45 am and arrive in Jammu Tawi at 8.00 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway.
In the return direction, train No. 02072 will depart from Jammu Tawi on March 4 at 7:25 am and arrive in Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) at 8:25 pm the next day.
The Holi special train service between Mumbai and Jammu will comprise thirteen AC 3 Tier coaches.
The train will stop at stations including Dadar, Kalyan, Nasik, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment, Safdarjung, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantonment and Pathankot Cantonment in both directions, it noted.
The other Holi special train routes announced by the Railways are Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi.