Railways To Operate Holi Special Train Between Mumbai, Jammu Tawi. Details Here

Indian Railways is set to operate Holi special trains on select routes to cater to "extra rush". The Northern Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by Indian Railways - said in a press release dated February 13 that it will run four Holi special trains. Among the other routes, a Holi special train service will be run between Mumbai and Jammu Tawi (Jammu city), according to the Northern Railway. The carrier said with the special train services, it aimed to "clear extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival".The Northern Railway said the Mumbai-Jammu Tawi AC superfast special service will be operated with train No. 02071/02072.Train No. 02071 will depart from Mumbai on March 2 at 6.45 am and arrive in Jammu Tawi at 8.00 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway.In the return direction, train No. 02072 will depart from Jammu Tawi on March 4 at 7:25 am and arrive in Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) at 8:25 pm the next day.The Holi special train service between Mumbai and Jammu will comprise thirteen AC 3 Tier coaches.The train will stop at stations including Dadar, Kalyan, Nasik, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment, Safdarjung, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantonment and Pathankot Cantonment in both directions, it noted.The other Holi special train routes announced by the Railways are Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi