Railways To Discontinue Pasting Reservation Charts On Train Coaches From March 1

Ministry of Railways has directed Zonal Railways to discontinue pasting of reservation charts on the reserved coaches of all trains at all erstwhile A1, A & B category stations as a pilot project for 6 months starting from 1 March, 2018. Physical/digital charts will continue to be displayed at the platform of the train. At those stations where electronic charts display plasma have been installed and the same are functioning properly, physical reservation charts at such platforms can be stopped.

Earlier, pasting of reservation charts on the reserved coaches of all trains was discontinued at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central, Chennai Central, Howrah and Sealdah Stations of Indian Railways on experimental basis for a period of 3 months.

Special trains

Indian Railways is set to operate Holi special trains to cater to high demand around the festival. The Central Railway has announced eight weekly trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) to Barauni (Bihar) on special charges. The move is aimed to "clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival", the Central Railway said. This year, the Holi festival is on March 2. Bookings for train number 05540 will open from Friday, according to a press release dated February 14 by the Central Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by the Railways.

Jobs At Railways

Recently, Indian railways was in news for the 89,000 jobs that are up for grabs. A Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) employment notification has been issued earlier in the week for recruitment of 62,907 staff in Level 1 pay scale and out of these, apprentices trained in Railway establishments will be given preference to the tune of over 12,000 vacancies which is in line with the recent amendments made in the Apprentices Act, 1961. Another RRB notification of Ministry of Railways in a Centralized Employment Notification had also invited applications for filling up 26502 jobs in Post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technician Categories. The recruitment process of these jobs are also open now.





