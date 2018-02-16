Railways Operates Holi Special Trains On Ranchi-Anand Vihar Route. Details Here

The Holi special Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal service will comprise one AC 2 Tier coach, one AC 3 Tier coach, seven sleeper class coaches and three general class coaches, according to the Northern Railway.

The Railways has announced Holi special trains to cater to additional demand (Representational image)

Indian Railways has announced it will operate Holi special trains, aimed at clearing additional demand due to the festival. In order to clear "extra rush of passengers" during Holi 2018, the Northern Railway - which caters to one of the zones serviced by Indian Railways - announced four Holi special trains. Among the others, the Railways will run a Holi special train service between Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), according to a press release dated February 13 by the Northern Railway. The Holi festival is on March 2 this year.

Here are five things to know about the Holi special train service from Ranchi to Anand Vihar and back:

1. The Northern Railway said train No. 08617/08618 will be run on a weekly basis.

Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal Holi special train schedule

2. Train No. 08617 will depart from Ranchi every Saturday from February 11 to March 10 at 2:05 pm and arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 1.55 pm the next day, according to the Northern Railway.

3. The weekly train No. 08618 will depart from Anand Vihar every Sunday from February 18 to March 11 at 10:50 pm and arrive in Ranchi at 10:30 pm the next day, it noted.

4. The Holi special Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal service will comprise one AC 2 Tier coach, one AC 3 Tier coach, seven sleeper class coaches and three general class coaches, according to the press release.

5. The weekly Holi special train service will stop at stations including Muri, Barkakana, Gumia, Pusro, Gomoh, Gaya, Allahabad, Kanpur Central, Tundla and Aligarh stations in both directions.

Other Holi special trains

The other Holi special train routes announced by the Railways are Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Mumbai-Jammu Tawi-Mumbai.

