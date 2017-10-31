Indian Railways New November Time Table: 6 New Trains, Faster Runs

Indian Railways has announced six new trains under the Tejas, Humsafar and Antyodaya services in the new November time table. The schedule is part of Indian Railways' new timetable effective November 1, 2017. Humsafar, Tejas and Antyodaya were among the four new train projects announced by the government in the Rail Budget of financial year 2016-17, along with Uday Express. Indian Railways aims to speed up trains in the new timetable applicable from November 1, 2017. Indian Railways will reduce the running time of close to 500 trains across zones from anywhere between 15 minute to three hours, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing officials.

(Also read: IRCTC Tatkal booking: Timings, reservation, rules and latest facilities)

Anand Vihar-Allahabad new train

The Railways will introduce the six new train services soon, according to news agency IANS (Indo-Asian News Service):A six days a week Tejas Express train between New Delhi and ChandigarhA six days a week Tejas Express train between Lucknow and Anand ViharA weekly Humsafar Express train between Sealdah and Jammu TawiA tri-weekly Humsafar Express train between Allahabad and Anand ViharA weekly Antyodaya Express train between Darbhanga and JalandharA weekly Antyodaya Express train between Bilaspur and FerozepurA new Humsafar Express train will hail out of Allahabad for Anand Vihar at 10:20 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturday, according to the North Central Railway website. This train will arrive at the Anand Vihar station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it noted. "Commercial stoppage and composition will be decided later," the carrier noted.In the new time table virtually every rail zone has trains which have been speeded up - for example, 51 express and 36 passenger trains running under the Southern Railway have been speeded up while in East Coast Railway (ECoR) 37 express and 19 local passenger trains will run faster, according to news agency Press Trust of India.The Tejas Express, India's first semi-high speed, full-AC train will run six days a week between New Delhi and Chandigarh, and Lucknow and Anand Vihar. The Humsafar Express, completely three-tier AC sleeper train, will run between Sealdah and Jammu Tawi once a week and tri-weekly between Anand Vihar and Allahabad.The Antyodaya Express, featuring all unreserved or general coaches, will run between Darbhanga and Jalandhar, and Bilaspur and Ferozepur once a week.Besides, the Indian Railways has also announced enhanced frequency for two of its trains. The frequency of the 12595/12596 and 12571/12572 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express trains is being enhanced to thrice and four times a week, respectively.The Railways has already hiked speed of 17 trains by raising sectional speed and has introduced additional stoppages to 13 trains besides upgrading several mail and express trains to superfast trains.