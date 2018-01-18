Railways Mulls Airline-Style Discounts On Early Booking. Details Here

Here are five things to know about the recommendations by the Railways fare committee:
The panel has also proposed discounts for tickets booked after charting. It has said that discounts can be offered in slots from two days to two hours before the departure of the train.
The committee has also said that passengers will have to pay more for choosing lower berths, just like air travelers pay more for front-row seats. However, officials say that senior citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women could be allotted these seats free of charge.
The committee has also suggested that fares be increased for those trains, which reach their destinations at "convenient" times such as early morning as against those that arrive at "odd hours" for example between 0000 and 0400 hours and 1300 and 1700 hours, the officials said.
The committee consists of some Railway Board officials, NITI Aayog adviser Ravinder Goyal, Executive Director (Revenue Management) of Air India Meenakshi Malik, professor S Sriram, and Iti Mani, Director, Revenue, Le Meridien, Delhi.