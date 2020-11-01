Railways Freight Loading Rises 15% In October, Revenue Up 9%

The Indian Railways earned Rs 10,405.12 crore from freight loading during the month.

The Railways' freight loading and corresponding earnings in October were higher by 15 per cent and 9 per cent respectively than the numbers recorded during the same month last year, the national transporter said Sunday. The Indian Railways' loading in the month of October stood at 108.16 million tonnes, compared to 93.75 million tonnes in the same month last year.

The Indian Railways earned Rs 10,405.12 crore from freight loading during the month, which is higher by Rs 868.90 crore or 9 per cent in comparison to Rs 9536.22 crore in the same month last year, it said.

In the month of October 2020, the Indian Railways' loading was 108.16 million tones, which includes 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.03 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), the national transporter said.

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive," the ministry said in a statement.

"It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time-table. Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers," it added.