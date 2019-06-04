Railway Recruitment 2019: Southern Railway Hiring Opens, Eligibility, Details Here

Railway Jobs: Candidates applying for job must be in the age group of 18-28 years.

Indian Railway recruitment for 2019 has been opened by its southern unit. Southern Railway has opened hiring for executive assistants (English), data entry operators and digital office assistants (English) on full time contract basis, Southern Railway said in a notification. The Southern Railway is inviting online applications for these posts through online basis only and applications sent by post will not be entertained, Southern Railway's notification said. Applications for a total of 95 vacancies are invited by the Southern Railway and last date for application is June 30.

Given below are the eligibility, application fee, monthly salary and other details of the jobs offered by Southern Railway:

For the post of executive assistants (English), data entry operators and digital office assistants (English) a candidate must be in the age group of 18-28 years. In case the candidate is from scheduled tribe or scheduled caste category 5 years age relaxations will be granted, if the candidate belongs to other backward class (OBC), age relaxation of 3 years will be granted and if a person with disabilities is applying for the post, age relaxation of 10 years will be granted, Southern Railways said in the notification.

Educational Qualification And Application Fee For Southern Railway Job

The candidates must have a BCA/B.Sc Computer Science/IT degree or degree in any discipline plus Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in MS Office 2010 or later version, the notification added.

For candidates from unreserved or OBC category application fee is Rs 500. Of this, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded if the candidate appears for the screening test. If the candidate is from SC/ST category, application fee is Rs 250 and if the candidate appears for the screening test full refund of application fee will be made to the candidate, according to Southern Railway.

Monthly Salary Details For Railway Job

The monthly salary on successfully clearing the screening test will be Rs 18,500 for an individual posted in 'Z' class city, Rs 20,000 if posted in 'Y' class city and Rs 22,000 if posted in 'x' class city, Southern Railway noted.

The candidates should possess proficiency in computers and English. The selection will be made through written/online screening test which will have 100 objective type questions in English only. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. One mark will be deducted for every three wrong answers, Southern Railway added.