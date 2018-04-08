Railway Passengers Security: Steps Taken By Government To Ensure Safety Security helpline number 182 has been made operational for security related assistance.

The following steps have been taken by the Railways to provide security to passengers:



1. On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, 2,500 trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) daily, in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by Government Railway Police (GRP) of different states daily, said a press release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB).



2. Security helpline number 182 has been made operational over Indian Railways for security related assistance to passengers in distress, the release further said.



3. Surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras, provided at about 394 stations over Indian Railways, to ensure safety.



4. An Integrated Security System (ISS) consisting of surveillance of vulnerable stations through Close Circuit Television Camera Network, Access Control has been sanctioned to improve surveillance mechanism over 202 railway stations.



5. Through various social media platforms -- Twitter, Facebook -- Railways are in regular touch with passengers to enhance security of passengers and to address their security concern.



6. Drives are conducted from time to time against the entry of unauthorized persons in trains and railway premises.



7. Regular coordination is made with the State Police/GRP authorities at all levels for prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law & order in Railway premises as well as on running trains, stated the release.



The financial year 2017-18 was the best for Indian Railways in terms of safety in the last 35 years, several media outlets reported recently. The Indian Railways recorded 73 accidents in FY18 in comparison to 104 in FY17. This was the first time in years that the accidents did not cross 100, claimed media reports. Earlier this week, Rajen Gohain, Minister of state for Railways, also informed the Lok Sabha about the security measures taken by Indian Railways for the safety of passengers.