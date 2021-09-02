Railway Freight Loading Touched 110 Million Tonnes In August 2021 Despite Covid Impact

Indian Railways witnessed high freight loading in August 2021 despite pandemic challenges

Freight loading for Indian Railways during August 2021 touched 110.55 million tonnes, which was 16.8 per cent higher than that of the corresponding last year, when it had reached 94.5 million tonnes.

The railway ministry also earned Rs 10,866 crore from freight loading during the month, which was 20 per cent more than Rs 9,043 crore of August 2020.

Official sources said that Indian Railways managed record freight loading during August 2021 despite difficulties being faced due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The important commodities transported during August 2021 included 47.94 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.77 million tonnes of pig iron and finished steel, 6.88 million tonnes of food grains, 4.16 million tonnes of fertilisers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil, 6.3 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.51 million tonnes of clinker.