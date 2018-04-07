IRCTC To Charge 5% GST On Food, Drinks In Trains, Stations, Platforms

Indian Railways to charge GST at a rate charged on other food, beverages elsewhere

5% Uniform rate of GST to apply in all railway catering services in trains or on stations; For full details, please Log on: https://t.co/GBPToCcSnm — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018

This has been done to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations, — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018

This has been done to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations, — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018