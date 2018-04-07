NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tax

IRCTC To Charge 5% GST On Food, Drinks In Trains, Stations, Platforms

The Ministry of Finance wrote to the Railway Board about the 5% GST rate on March 31

Tax | | Updated: April 07, 2018 13:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC To Charge 5% GST On Food, Drinks In Trains, Stations, Platforms

Indian Railways to charge GST at a rate charged on other food, beverages elsewhere

Comments
The Ministry of Finance on Friday said a 5 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be levied on food and drinks supplied by the Indian Railways or IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) in trains, platforms or stations. The Ministry of Finance wrote to the Railway Board on March 31, 2018 about the 5 per cent rate to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter."With a view to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations, it has been clarified with the approval of the competent authority that the GST rate on supply of food and drinks by the Indian Railways or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation or their licensees, whether in trains or at platforms (static units), will be 5 per cent without input tax credit," the statement said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which replaced a host of indirect taxes, came into effect on July 1,  2017.

Trending

GSTIRCTCIndian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top