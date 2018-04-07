IRCTC To Charge 5% GST On Food, Drinks In Trains, Stations, Platforms

5% Uniform rate of GST to apply in all railway catering services in trains or on stations; For full details, please Log on: https://t.co/GBPToCcSnm— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018
This has been done to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations,— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018
"With a view to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations, it has been clarified with the approval of the competent authority that the GST rate on supply of food and drinks by the Indian Railways or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation or their licensees, whether in trains or at platforms (static units), will be 5 per cent without input tax credit," the statement said.
This has been done to remove any doubt or uncertainty in the matter and bring uniformity in the rate of GST applicable to supply of food and drinks made available in trains, platforms or stations,— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) April 6, 2018
The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which replaced a host of indirect taxes, came into effect on July 1, 2017.