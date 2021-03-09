All You Need To Know About Indian Railways Integrated Rail Madad Helpline '139'

Rail Madad Helpline:

Indian Railways has integrated all railway helplines into a single number '139', which is now the main 'Rail Madad' Helpline, for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the train journey. According to a statement shared by the Railway Ministry, the new helpline number '139' will take over all the existing helpline numbers, so that the process becomes easier for the passengers to connect with railway authorities for addressing all needs or enquiries during the travel.

Several grievances helpline numbers were discontinued by railway authorities last year. The integrated Rail Madad Helpline '139' will be available in a total of twelve languages. Additionally, Indian Railway passengers can also opt for the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or can directly connect to the call-centre executive by pressing the * (asterisk) symbol. The integrated service is technologically friendly and accessible as in order to connect with Rail Madad helpline '139', passengers do not need to use a smartphone.