Rabi Sankar Named New Deputy Governor Of RBI

Mr Sankar, an executive director at RBI, will hold the new post for a period of three years

A government panel approved the appointment of career central banker T. Rabi Sankar as a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India. Mr Sankar, an executive director at RBI, will hold the new post for a period of three years, according to a note circulated by the Department of Personnel and Training.

While the statement didn't specify Mr Sankar's portfolio, he's likely to succeed B.P. Kanungo who retired last month as the deputy governor in charge of currency management, external investments, operations, payment and settlement system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)