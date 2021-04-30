Titan Declines Over 1% Post March Quarter Results

At 10:30 am, the shares of Titan were trading lower by 1.52 per cent on the BSE

Titan Company shares shed more than 1 per cent on the BSE a day after the company declared its results for the quarter ended March 2021. At 10:30 am, the shares of Titan were trading at Rs 1,481.20, lower by 1.52 per cent, on the BSE.

Titan Company reported a 48 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 529 crore in the January-March quarter of financial year 2020-21 compared to Rs 357 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenues from operations stood at Rs 7,135 crore in the March quarter, marking a 61 per cent growth compared to Rs 4,429 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 49,432.55, weaker by 344.55 points or 0.67 per cent and tyhe NSE Nifty was at 14,814.65, down 80.20 points or 0.55 per cent at the time.