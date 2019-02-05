Punjab National Bank Reports Surprise Profit On Lower Provisions

Punjab National Bank (PNB) 3rd quarter earnings: Provisions declined 67 per cent to Rs 2,565.77 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's second largest government-owned lender by assets, reported a surprise profit in October-December quarter, aided by lower provisioning for bad loans. Punjab National Bank's net profit rose 7.12 per cent annually to Rs 246.51 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the lender. The net profit surprised analysts amid expectations of a net loss. Analysts had on an average estimated the bank's loss at Rs 1,063 crore, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv Eikon data.