PNB Best PSU Bank For Digital Transactions: Finance Ministry

The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of 71, said the report.

A central government report has ranked Punjab National Bank (PNB) as the best PSU bank in the overall digital transactions category in India. According to a PNB statement on Saturday, the report card on the banking sector's performance in digital transactions as on July 31, 2018 was prepared by the Ministry of Finance. As per the Department of Financial Services (DFS) findings, PNB's average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of the total transactions.

It has been rated as the sixth best in the overall category amongst all banks in India for digital performance. "The bank is fully committed to 'Digital India' initiative," the statement said.

Advertisement

"The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of '71' which is the highest category of performance."