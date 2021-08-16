Krsnaa Diagnostics Makes A Tepid Debut, Lists At 7%

Krsnaa Diagnostics: At 10:20 am, the shares were trading higher by 11.50 per cent each on BSE and NSE

Krsnaa Diagnostics has made a tepid debut on the bourses. The Pune-based diagnostics chain's shares listed at a premium of 7 per cent at Rs 1,025 on the BSE and a premium of over 5 per cent at Rs 1,005 on the NSE compared to the issue price of 954 per share. At 10:20 am, the shares were trading higher by 11.50 per cent at Rs 1068 and Rs 1062 on the BSE and NSE respectively.

The Rs 1,213.33-crore IPO was subscribed as much as 64.40 times. The qualified institutional buyers segment was subscribed 49.83 times, non-institutional investors was subscribed 116.30 times and the retail investors portion saw 42.04 times subscription.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 813.33 crore by existing shareholders, including PHI Capital Trust, Kitara, and Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India. It offers diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRI, etc.), clinical laboratory tests, pathology, and tele-radiology services to private and public hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres.

Meanwhile, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles have also listed on the bourses today.