Krsnaa Diagnostics Files IPO Papers With Market Regulator

Krsnaa Diagnostics has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The Pune-based diagnostics chain's IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 94,16,377 shares by the existing shareholders, including Phi Capital, Kitara, Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I and Lotus Management Solutions. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

A total of 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

The company will use the proceeds from the share sale to set up diagnostics centres at Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, repay existing loans and for general corporate purposes.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of diagnostic services, including imaging (including radiology), pathology and tele-radiology.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisor, Enquires Capital and IIFL Securities are merchant bankers to the IPO.