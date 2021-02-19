Pugalur-Thrissur Power Project Inaugurated Today: All You Need To Know

Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) HVDC Project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 320 kV 2000 MW Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) HVDC project through video conference on Friday, February 19, and also dedicated a 50 MW Kasaragod solar power project to the nation. According to R.K. Singh, Power Minister, the allocation for Kerala from the central sector is 2,266 MW but its peak drawl from the National Grid has already touched 3,100 MW, the maximum transfer capacity to Kerala. The minister added that as the demand increases, it is expected to touch 5,000 MW by the year 2022.