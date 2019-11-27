Your Post Office Investment Fetches These Returns. Compare Interest Rates Here

India Post has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country

India Post provides nine types of small saving schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) - at its designated branches. Currently, the government reviews the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes - such as Time Deposit (or fixed deposit), Recurring Deposit, Monthly Income Scheme and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme - on a quarterly basis. For the third quarter of financial year 2019-20, the government kept the interest rates unchanged at existing levels, according to a finance ministry statement. Investment in the small savings schemes fetches returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. (Also read: The minimum investment you need to set up a post office account)

For the quarter ending December 31, the post office offers these interest rates on investment in the nine categories of small savings schemes:

Post Office Scheme Interest Rate Compounding Frequency Post Office Savings Deposit 4.00% Annually One-Year Time Deposit* 6.90% Quarterly Two-Year Time Deposit* 6.90% Quarterly Three-Year Time Deposit* 6.90% Quarterly Five-Year Time Deposit* 7.70% Quarterly Five-Year Recurring Deposit 7.20% Quarterly Five-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.60% Quarterly and paid Five-Year Monthly Income Scheme 7.60% Monthly and paid Five-Year National Savings Certificate 7.90% Annually Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.90% Annually Kisan Vikas Patra 7.60% Annually Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.40% Annually (Source: India Post)

* The time deposit savings scheme is available in four maturity period options: one year, two years, three years and five years.

India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.

