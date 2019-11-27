NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Your Post Office Investment Fetches These Returns. Compare Interest Rates Here

Post Office Interest Rate: Interest rates on nine small savings schemes - including the15-year PPF - are revised by the government every quarter.

Your Money | Edited by | Updated: November 27, 2019 09:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Your Post Office Investment Fetches These Returns. Compare Interest Rates Here

India Post has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country


India Post provides nine types of small saving schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF) - at its designated branches. Currently, the government reviews the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes - such as Time Deposit (or fixed deposit), Recurring Deposit, Monthly Income Scheme and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme - on a quarterly basis. For the third quarter of financial year 2019-20, the government kept the interest rates unchanged at existing levels, according to a finance ministry statement. Investment in the small savings schemes fetches returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. (Also read: The minimum investment you need to set up a post office account

For the quarter ending December 31, the post office offers these interest rates on investment in the nine categories of small savings schemes:

Post Office SchemeInterest RateCompounding Frequency
Post Office Savings Deposit4.00%Annually
One-Year Time Deposit*6.90%Quarterly
Two-Year Time Deposit*6.90%Quarterly
Three-Year Time Deposit*6.90%Quarterly
Five-Year Time Deposit*7.70%Quarterly
Five-Year Recurring Deposit7.20%Quarterly
Five-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme8.60%Quarterly and paid
Five-Year Monthly Income Scheme7.60%Monthly and paid
Five-Year National Savings Certificate7.90%Annually
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.90%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra7.60%Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme8.40%Annually
(Source: India Post)

* The time deposit savings scheme is available in four maturity period options: one year, two years, three years and five years.

India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Public Provident Fundinterest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ajit PawarMaharashtraFloor TestNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Devendra FadnavisParliamentJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaAnil AmbaniVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top