Public Provident Fund (PPF) Accounts To Offer More Benefits: 10 Points

PPF or public provident fund is one the most popular saving schemes. Apart from higher interest rates compared to bank deposits, PPF also offers a host of income tax benefits. In terms of income tax implications,PPF enjoys an EEE - exempt, exempt, exempt - status. This means the contribution, interest and maturity proceeds are all tax-free. PPF contribution up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Now, PPF accounts are likely to come with more benefits.