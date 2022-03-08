SEBI Increases Public Debt Investment Limit Through UPI To Rs 5 Lakhs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) increased the investment limit for payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism for retail investors buying debt securities in public issues to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently to make investments more accessible.

The new framework will apply to public issues of debt securities that open on or after May 1, 2022, the SEBI said in a circular.

The current SEBI rules allow investors to apply in public issues of debt securities with the facility to block funds through the UPI mechanism for application value of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Based on discussions with market participants and to bring uniformity in the requirements and ease of investment for investors, the SEBI has now decided to increase the limit for investment through the UPI mechanism to Rs 5 lakh.

The investor may utilize the mechanism to block the funds for application value of up to Rs 5 lakh per application.

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI). It allows instant money transfer between any two individuals' bank accounts using a payment.

In December 2021, NPCI had enhanced the per transaction limit in UPI from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for UPI-based Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) Initial Public Offer (IPO).