PSU Banks Face 1,463 NPA Accounts Of Rs 100 Crore Each

Highlights
- In SBI, 265 accounts have bad loans of more than Rs 100 crore each
- PNB has 143 NPA accounts collectively amounting to Rs 45,973 crore.
- Among smaller PSU lenders, Union Bank had 79 such accounts
Gross non-performing assets of state-owned banks stood at Rs 7.34 lakh crore by the end of second quarter this fiscal. The RBI has issued directions to certain banks for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Rising NPAs have curtailed the lending capacity of state-owned banks as they have make extra provisions for bad loans. In order to strengthen them, the government has come out with a Rs 2.12 lakh crore recapitalisation plan and has already taken nod of Parliament to pump in Rs 80,000 crore through recapitalisation bonds in the current fiscal ending March, 2018.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)