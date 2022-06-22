Provident Fund Withdrawal: Read Rules, Steps, Details

It is important to complete the KYC formalities before withdrawing provident fund.

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a lifetime deposit which comes in handy during crucial phases of one's life. It consists of 12 per cent of an employee's monthly basic salary, which is deposited with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The employer also contributes a share in this fund, which becomes a sizeable corpus over a period of time.

Employees can withdraw their PF online quite easily. This can be facilitated through the member e-SEW portal of EPFO.

The employees can withdraw their complete savings in the PF once they retire. However even before retirement, they can withdraw a partial amount if they meet certain criteria.

Important Points For Withdraw Provident Fund

It is mandatory to link one's Aadhar card with the universal account number (UAN) to deposit money to the PF account. This can be one online through the EPFO website or even through the UMANG mobile app.

Completing the “Know Your Customer” or KYC formality is also important before withdrawing PF.

For KYC, PAN card is needed and EPFO after completing the process, gives the PF account a “verified” status.

Important Steps To Withdraw Provident Fund

Visit the UAN portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Log in using your UAN and password and enter the captcha for verification.

Now go to the ‘Online Services' tab and select the option ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)' from the drop-down menu.

On the next screen, enter your bank account number and click on ‘Verify'.

Now click on ‘Yes' and proceed.

After this, click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim'.

Now in the claim form, select the claim you require under the tab ‘I Want To Apply For'.

Select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)' to withdraw your fund. Then provide the purpose of such advance, the amount required and the employee's address.

Now, click on the certificate and submit your application.

You may be asked to submit scanned documents for the purpose you have filled the form.

After the employer approves the withdrawal request, you will receive money in your bank account. It usually takes 15-20 days to get the money credited to the bank account.