How To File An Online Claim For Provident Fund Withdrawal

EPFO allows 100% withdrawal - or full withdrawal - in case the subscriber is unemployed for two months.

Employees' Provident Fund Organization or EPFO, the nodal agency that monitors Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, allows the subscriber - or employees of an organisation of 20 or more individuals - to make a partial withdrawal or "advance" from a PF corpus under certain conditions, according to its website - epfindia.gov.in. The subscribers can put a claim for 'advance' withdrawal via EPFO's unified portal- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. The claim is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account within 10 days.