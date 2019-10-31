How To File An Online Claim For Provident Fund Withdrawal

Here are 10 things to know about EPF withdrawal:
- Partial withdrawal from EPF accounts is allowed for purchase/construction of house, repayment of loan, non-receipt of wage for two months, marriage of self/daughter/son/brother, for medical treatment of family members etc, according to EPFO.
- To apply for an EPF withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active Universal Account Number or UAN. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.
- The UAN should be KYC (Know Your Customer)-verified by furnishing information such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and bank details, according to the EPFO website.
- The mobile number used for activating the UAN number should also be in working condition.
- In order to put the EPF withdrawal claim, the subscriber is required to log on to the EPFO's unified portal using UAN and password.
- The user is then required to select 'Claim' under the 'Online Services' section.
- In the claim form, the subscriber must enter the last four digits of the bank account, and click on 'Proceed For Online Claim'.
- In the new tab, the subscriber is required to fill the EPF claim details such as the address, the purpose and the amount of advance. A scanned copy of the cheque or passbook also needs to be uploaded.
- After the user submits these details, an OTP or One-Time Password is sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card of the individual.
- Once the claim is submitted, it is forwarded to the employer for approval, according to the EPFO website. The subscriber can check the 'claim status' by selecting the option under 'online service.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.