Step By Step Guide To File An Online Claim For Provident Fund (PF) Withdrawal

To apply for EPF withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active UAN.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO, the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to withdraw money from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) corpus for certain purposes. EPF is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organization with more than 20 employees has to deduct. The subscribers can put a claim for fund withdrawal online via EPFO's website- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. The claim is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account within 10 days. (Also read: How To Check Your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Balance)

To apply for EPF withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and the mobile number used for activating the UAN number should be in working condition. The UAN should be KYC (Know Your Customer) verified by furnishing information such as Aadhaar, PAN (Permanent Account Number) and bank details, according to EPFO's website.

Here are the steps to initiate a EPF claim online via EPFO's website:

Step 1: Logon to the EPFO portal - unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in using UAN and password

Step 2: From the drop-down list under 'online services', select 'Claim'

Step 3: The member details are displayed. Click on 'Verify'

Step 4: The claim form appears. Enter the last 4 digits of bank account. Now, click on 'Proceed For Online Claim'

Step 5: A new tab opens where the subscriber is required to fill the EPF claim details like purpose and amount of advance required. The subscriber must choose the type of withdrawal claim they wish to file- full withdrawal, partial withdrawal or pension withdrawal

Step 6: Now, click on 'Get Aadhaar OTP'. OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card. Enter the OTP. The claim is thus submitted. Subscribers can also check the 'claim status' by selecting the option under 'online services'