Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) subscriber base grew more than three times in May compared to the previous month, provisional data released by the retirement fund body showed. EPFO net added 3.18 lakh new members in the month of May despite the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, as against around one lakh in April. The data comprises all new members who joined in May and whose contribution was received, the labour ministry said in a statement.