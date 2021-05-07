Procter & Gamble Health Sheds Over 6% After Profit Drops 66% In March Quarter

Share price of Procter and Gamble Health Limited declined more than six per cent on Friday, May 7, a day after the company announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Friday, Procter and Gamble Health opened on the BSE at Rs 6,040, witnessing an intra day high of Rs 6,040, and an intra day low of Rs 5,700, in the session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the firm to the stock exchanges, Procter & Gamble Health reported a net profit of Rs 15.8 crore in the March quarter. (Also Read: Procter & Gamble Health Net Profit Drops 66% To ₹ 15.8 Crore In March Quarter )

Procter And Gamble Health's net profit declined 66 per cent in the March quarter at Rs 15.8 crore, compared to Rs 46.5 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. The company recorded sales of Rs 214 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2020-21, registering a drop of four pe recent, compared to the year-ago period.

On the NSE, Procter and Gamble Health opened at Rs 5,930, touching an intra day high of Rs 5,949, and an intra day low of Rs 5,750, in the trading session so far. It was last trading 6.49 per cent lower at Rs 5,870 on the NSE.

Shares of Procter and Gamble Health were last trading 6.29 per cent lower at Rs 5,876 on the BSE.