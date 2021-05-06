Procter & Gamble Health Net Profit Drops 66% To Rs 15.8 Crore In March Quarter

Procter & Gamble Health Limited Q4 Results: The company's net profit for the January- March quarter stood at Rs 15.8 crore, registering a 66 per cent decline in profit year-on-year

Procter And Gamble Health Limited announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Thursday, May 6. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges today, Procter And Gamble Health reported a net profit of Rs 15.8 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, compared to Rs 46.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a 66 per cent decline in net profit.