Procter & Gamble Health Net Profit Drops 66% To Rs 15.8 Crore In March Quarter

Procter And Gamble Health Limited announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Thursday, May 6. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges today, Procter And Gamble Health reported a net profit of Rs 15.8 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, compared to Rs 46.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a 66 per cent decline in net profit.