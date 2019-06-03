Private Weather Forecaster Skymet Predicts Late Monsoon In Southern, Central States

Skymet forecast that southwest monsoon was now expected on June 7

In a latest advisory issued on Monday, private weather forecaster Skymet has said that this year the country's southern and central states might witness late and weak monsoon.

According to Skymet, farmers in South and Central India should postpone the sowing of kharif crops to at least the second week of June.

In the advisory shared with IANS, Skymet forecast that southwest monsoon, which was expected to hit Kerala 3-4 days late this time, has been delayed further and was now expected on June 7, almost a week later than the June 1 normal for the season.

Tracing the delay in monsoon, Skymet has advised the farmers in South and Central India to postpone the sowing of kharif crops to the second week of June for reduced cost and improved crop yield.

"The caution has been issued for the simple reason that sowing of crops at this point of time, when the onset of Monsoon is delayed and chances of good rains are less, will only push up the cost for the farmers and also hamper the yield of the crop," Skymet said.

In the advisory, Skymet suggested that farmers in South India growing maize, tur and cotton should delay the sowing of these crops till the second week of June.

Farmers in parts of central India such as Madhya Pradesh must postpone the sowing of water intensive crops such as soybean, urad, tur and maize to the third week of June.