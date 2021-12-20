Prime Minister Seeks Inputs From Corporate Bigwigs For Union Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top industry honchos to seek their views on union budget

With just weeks left for the presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met top honchos of some of the country's blue chip companies, to seek their inputs for the annual exercise, while assuring them that the government will make efforts to reduce the compliance burden.

Chief executives and CEOs of companies from sectors ranging from telecom, electronics, auto, hospitality and consumer goods among others, met the prime minister and shared their views on the forthcoming budget with him.

This was the prime minister's second meeting with representatives of the corporate sector, as last week he had met private equity and venture capital sector players.

While Mr Modi exhorted the industry leaders to take benefit of the government's productivity linked incentive (PLI) schemes and sought greater investment in sectors like agriculture and food processing, the CEOs on their part, appreciated the government's recent GatiShakti initiative and the country's commitment at COP26.

Industry leaders shared ideas which can help boost "ease of doing business" atmosphere in the country, during their meeting with the prime minister.

Managing director and CEO of Tata Steel, T V Narendran said that the government's timely response has led to V shaped recovery after Coronavirus pandemic, while Mr Sanjeev Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Limited gave suggestions to further boost the food processing industry.

CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mr Uday Kotak said that the prime minister has brought reforms like Swachh Bharat and Start up India to name a few.

Managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki Mr Kenichi Ayukawa expressed his commitment towards realising the government's aim of making India a manufacturing giant.

Ms Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group talked about steps to boost human resource in the health sector while Mr Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO spoke about the need to focus on emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.