Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut A Day After Excise Duty Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced in the metros on Sunday, March 15, by 12-14 paise as oil companies moderated rate reduction amid the fall in global prices to absorb the hike in excise duty on fuel by the government.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 62.44, according to a price notification of state-owned oil firms.



Industry sources quoted by news agency PTI said the reduction in rates would have been higher but for the Rs 3 per litre increase in excise duty effected on Saturday. Oil companies, they said, had been moderating reduction warranted in retail prices in anticipation of an excise duty hike. The gains they thus accumulated were adjusted against the price hike that would have been necessary because of the increase in excise duty. Some moderation in passing on the decline in international prices in the near future to domestic consumers will continue till all of the excise duty impact is recovered, the sources added.

The government had on Saturday hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by a steep Rs 3 per litre each to garner about Rs 39,000 crore additional revenue as it repeated its 2014-15 act of not passing on gains arising from the slump in international oil prices. According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and to Rs 4 a litre from Rs 2 in case of diesel. Additionally, road cess was raised by Re 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.