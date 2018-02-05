Prepaid Recharge Plans Of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone That Offer 1.4/1.5GB Data Per Day

CommentsReliance Jio has been aggressively revamping its prepaid recharge plans to give tough competition to rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India. Consequently, both Airtel and Vodafone have revamped their prepaid recharge plans to offer data at competitive prices. Reliance Jio is offering 1.5GB or gigabytes of data per day in Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid recharge plans. Airtel has plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509, each of which offers 1.4GB data per day.Vodafone's Rs 198, Rs 199, Rs 458 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans also offer 1.4GB data per day. Validity periods of all these prepaid recharge plans vary.
Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone with 1.4/1.5GB data per day:
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans of 1.5GB data per day
Jio's 149 plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day, according to Jio's website jio.com. The total data offered in this Jio 149 pack is 42GB. After consumption of the daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS (short message service) are offered every day. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan
This Jio Rs 349 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 105 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered every day. The plan is valid for 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399
One gets 1.5GB data per day with this plan and a total data of 126GB. After consumption of the daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered every day. The pack is valid for 84 days.
The total data offered in this Jio Rs 449 plan is 136 GB. The daily high-speed data limit is 1.5 GB after which it gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered every day. The Jio Rs 449 plan is valid for 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 449
Airtel prepaid recharge plans with 1.4GB data per day
(Airtel has plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509, each of which offers 1.4GB data per day.)