Prepaid Recharge Plans Of Airtel, Vodafone, Jio That Are Valid For 70 Days

The top telecom services operators of the country - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio - are leaving no stone unturned to garner maximum customers into their fold. Amid intense competition, these operators keep on releasing prepaid recharge plans of differing benefits and validity periods, which cater to varying needs of customers. Airtel, Vodafone and Jio all have a 70-day prepaid recharge plan. Airtel's 70-day prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 448, Vodafone's at Rs 458 and Jio's at Rs 399.(Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan guarantees 1GB of 3G/4G data per day.)This plan guarantees 1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data per day, said Airtel on its website. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls for non-commercial usage, besides outgoing in national roaming. A total of 100 local and STD SMS (short message service) per day are also bundled with this plan. This Airtel plan can be availed on all handsets.(Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan offers 100 local and national SMS per day.)This Vodafone plan offers 1GB data per day , said Vodafone in a press release. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. A total of 100 local and national SMS per day are available with this plan, which is valid for 70 days.(Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GB data at high speed.)This prepaid recharge plan by Jio offers 1GB data per day. After exhaustion of the daily limit, data speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio on its website. Data offered at high speed is worth 70 GB. Local, STD, roaming calls to all operators are unlimited and free. Local, STD and roaming SMSes to all operators are also unlimited.