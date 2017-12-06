Prepaid Recharge Plans For 28 Days: Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vodafone

Here are the benefits that you get under some of the 28-day prepaid recharge plans of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone:



Major telecom operators are offering attractive data and voice calls benefits in the traditional prepaid recharge plan of 28 days. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India all are offering 28-day recharge plans. Jio voice calls are free and unlimited across all its prepaid recharge plans. Airtel and Vodafone have also boosted their offers under the 28-day prepaid recharge pack. Amid intense competition in the telecom sector, none of these major operators wants to be left behind as they seek more customers to their respective networks.This prepaid recharge plan from Airtel offers 3 GB or gigabytes of data for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, said Airtel on its website, airtel.in. This prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 SMS (short message service) per day. The plan is meant for non-commercial use only.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.5 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as local and national SMSes are unlimited under this prepaid recharge plan.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as local and national SMSes are unlimited under this prepaid recharge plan.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 220 local and STD minutes on mobile and landlines.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 300 MB (megabytes) of 3G/4G data on 4G-enabled handsets and 45 MB for other handsets. It also offers unlimited local and STD Airtel mobile calls.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 300 MB of 3G/4G data on 4G-enabled handsets and 50MB on other handsets. It also offers unlimited local and STD Airtel mobile calls.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 500 MB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered new 4G handsets and for 14 days for other handsets. Local and STD calls are unlimited in this plan.This prepaid recharge plan by Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day for 28 days, according to its website jio.com. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Data at high speed is offered up to 4.2 GB, after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Local, STD and roaming SMSes are capped at 300.This prepaid recharge plan by Jio offers 3 GB data per day for 28 days. Data at high speed is offered up to 84 GB, after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Local, STD and roaming calls as well as SMSes are free and unlimited across all operators.This prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone offers 2 GB 4G data, which can be availed on 4G handsets as well as SIMs. Otherwise, 300 MB data is offered on 4G handsets and 50MB on other handsets. This plan offers unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and STD calls. Vodafone to other operators' calls are chargeable at 1 paisa per second.This prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days, according to its website vodafone.in. Local, STD and roaming calls are 'unlimited', said Vodafone. However, there is a capping of 250 minutes daily and 1000 minutes weekly. After that, 1 paise per second is charged as per FUP or fair usage policy.This prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone offers 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days. Local, STD and roaming is 'unlimited' on mobile and landline calls. But, there is a capping of 250 minutes daily and 1000 minutes weekly. After that, 1 paise per second is charged as per FUP.